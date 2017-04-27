Fighting malaria everyone’s business

FIGHTING malaria is everyone’s business, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Information and Technology manager Sylvester Raurela says.

Raurela gave World Malaria Day T-shirts to the staff of the Malaria section of the Health Department.

“Malaria is everyone’s business and we are happy to support with the T-shirts to celebrate the day,” Raurela said.

Health Department malaria programme officer Leo Makita thanked Kumul Petroleum Holdings for providing T-shirts during the World Malaria Day celebrations.

