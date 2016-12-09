Fighting for native rights

By THOMAS HUKAHU

WHEN you enjoy a good book, you would want others to read the same book – or at least you relay to others interesting or important things you have learned from it.

It is with this aim that I share with you bits about books I have read recently.

In this edition of Weekender, the focus is on a book called, Fifty Miles From Tomorrow, sent to me by an American anthropologist who had done field work in remote Madang back in the 1950s. She suggested that the book would help me learn about educated indigenous people from other parts of the world and what they’ve done to help their people and their nation.

The author of Fifty Miles From Tomorrow is, William L. Iggiagruk Hensley, a native Alaskan. He is an Iñuit. Many of us who went to primary school will know the Iñuits as Eskimos. They live in the Arctic regions of Alaska, Canada and Greenland. (Alaska, by the way, was admitted as the 49th state of the United States on Jan 3, 1959. It was bought from the Russian Empire on March 30, 1867.) Hensley is possibly one of the first highly-educated Alaskan natives who realised the danger that was facing his people and decided to run for the Alaskan legislature – which he won – and fight for the rights of his people.

The subtitle of the book is – A Memoir of Alaska and the Real People. That is a fitting phrase as the book is not just about Hensley – but also about his people and the state of Alaska. The phrase “Real People” should become clearer if the reader takes note of what Hensley says towards the end of the book:

“Many indigenous people call themselves ‘the People’ in their language. In the case of the Iñuit in Alaska, we refer to ourselves as ‘Iñupiat’, the Real People. ‘Iñuit’ is our term for ‘humans’, ‘Iñupiaq’ is our term for our language as well as our identity.”

Hensley does a good job in catching the reader at the start with the prologue where he mentions that in the 1970s the US government was interested in extracting oil in Alaska.

It was going to be a billion dollar project.

From the day Alaska was admitted as a state of the US up until the 1970s, it was largely ignored in terms of support provided for the people, including the natives.

However, when the news of oil broke out, the state suddenly popped up on the radar of the government and big companies.

The talk of oil in Alaska concerned environmentalists who envisioned the damage that would be caused to the natural environment.

The native Alaskans too were concerned – after over 100 hundred years of not knowing what rights they had regarding their land. They argued and the discussions went on.

Finally the US Congress agreed to set aside 44 million acres and earmark nearly US$1 billion (K3.1bn) for Alaska’s natives.

The signing of the deal by the US President then, Richard Milhous Nixon, was historical. He declared that the new law was “a milestone in Alaska’s history and in the new way our government deals with Native and Indian peoples”.

Hensley starts the first few chapters writing about his birth and upbringing.

He stated that he was born in 1941, in Kotzebue, a city in the Northwest Arctic Borough, 29km from the Arctic Circle.

His mother was a native Alaskan and his father a Russian-born Lithuanian fur trader, who unfortunately, never acknowledged him as his son.

Hensley was aapailaurat – without a father.

He wrote that he and his sister, four years older than him, were living with their mother in Nome, a town 184 miles (296km) to the southwest when their uncle, Fred Hensley

“rescued” them from the bad conditions they were living in – and took them back to Kotzebue. Their mother couldn’t take care of them and Fred’s mother then become their “mother”.

Hensley was educated in the local school up to Grade 8 and, at the age of 15, went off to a Baptist boarding school in Tennessee, through the acquaintance of a missionary who often gave him odd jobs to do in Kotzebue.

It was his first time out of Alaska and he began to learn about USA as soon as he settled in school.

Hensley attended George Washington University in Washington DC and graduated in 1966. While there he learned more about other Americans, as well as the native Indians, when interacting with his peers.

In seeing what the American Indians were going through since European settlers reached the continent, it was then that Hensley started asking questions about his own people and the settlers. One question he had was: “How could these European guys come over, plant a flag and colonise the land in the name of the king or the queen or the tsar, when there were all these people here already?”

It was one of such questions that bothered him.

After completing the degree, Hensley went on to do a master’s degree in finance from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

It was Hensley’s education that enabled him to see what challenges that other natives – like the American Indians – faced and were facing and what they, native Alaskans, were about to face if they did not raise those issues with Washington.

Hensley’s efforts and those of others were not easy – but they knew they had to strive for their people’s future.

He said in the prologue of the book: ‘“Take Our Land, Take Our Life.’ That was our motto, a phrase I repeated over and over as I made speech after speech on the floor of the state legislature, or lobbied at conventions and church meetings.

Our demands were reasonable and just, I argued; people of goodwill must recognise that we (the indigenous people of Alaska) deserved a fair settlement.”

The US government eventually agreed with the native Alaskans on a deal.

It is my view that all indigenous people would benefit from reading such a book in knowing their rights and how they can best work with their governments to come up with better agreements where development can occur on their land and they do not merely remain as spectators.

Students of social science – anthropology, languages and geography – would enjoy reading about the life of an Iñuit, the life they lived, the food they ate, how they made their clothes and houses, and how economical they were.

Aspiring politicians would learn heaps from reading the book of how Hensley and others worked tirelessly to bring out the best for their people.

Anybody reading this book would appreciate the native Alaskans, who lived in one of the harshest environments on earth, where they gather their food in the four months of summer.

They would then come up with the most effective ways to preserve seal and walrus meat and oil – and other stuff – for the longer and darker eight months.

One thing I found too is that Hensley’s accounts also make you re-examine yourself as a native, particularly if you grew up in a village.

One of the best bits I enjoyed in the book is a passage that could be understood by villagers.

This is what Hensley says: “In the Iñupiaq (local) culture there is one quality that is considered abhorrent, and that is ‘qivit’, to give up.

“In the ten thousand years our people had spent in the Arctic, we had learned the lesson well: this environment was no place for wimps. It was as simple as that.”

Details about the book Author: William L Iggiagruk Hensley Title: Fifty Miles from Tomorrow Genre: Non-fiction (memoir) Publisher: Sarah Crichton Books Year: 2009 Number of pages: 256

Like this: Like Loading...