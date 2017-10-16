Fiji has embraced league: Hayne

JARRYD Hayne says nine years ago he and his Fijian teammates could walk down the main streets of Suva and not be recognised.

But now the Fijian players are household names with Hayne joining the likes of Suliasi Vunivalu and Aku Uate in helping grow rugby league in the region.

Despite losing their two matches on Saturday night, Hayne said rugby league in Fiji is on a dramatic rise after they hosted the Kangaroos for the first time.

“We came here nine years ago and no one knew us,” Hayne said.

“You would walk down the street and no one would ever know your name. Now everyone is crazy. They know the Australian players, they know the Fijian players. It’s put rugby league on the map here.

“Tonight was unbelievable. It is the start of something real good.”

Hayne was rested from Fiji’s 10-0 loss to PNG before playing five-eighth against the Kangaroos. It was his first hit out since featuring in the Gold Coast’s round 26 loss to the Roosters. – TheDailyTelegraph

