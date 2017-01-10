Fijian enterprise to operate in PNG

By GYNNIE KERO

VISION Investments Ltd, one of Fiji’s largest private sector enterprises, is expected to start operation at a retail complex in Waigani, Port Moresby next month.

Its business interests include retail, automotive, machinery, manufacturing and financial services.

The company incorporated a fully-owned subsidiary in PNG under the name Vision Homecentres Limited . That was after obtaining the requisite approvals from the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

The move was in line the company’s objectives to expand operations into regional markets.

In a statement released to the South Pacific Stock Exchange, the company said: “Vision Homecentres Limited will carry out business operations in PNG. A long term lease was signed to secure a retail premises in a highly preferred retailing complex in Waigani. The premises will undergo renovations and it is anticipated that business operations will commence no later than February 2017.

“PNG is currently experiencing certain economic challenges. The company believes this situation is a cyclical phenomenon and the medium-term prospects for PNG remain positive and buoyant.”

CPL chief executive officer Ravi Singh said Vision Investments Ltd’s lease was for a separate premises at the Waigani complex.

The National had asked Singh whether the newcomer to the PNG market was referring to the Waigani Central Stop and Shop retail outlet.

“The Vision Investments lease is not for Waigani Central Stop and Shop retail outlet,” he said.

“Vision Investments have signed up separate lease for renting.”

