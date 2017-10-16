Film festival hosted to show how global goals impact lives

THE United Nations in PNG hosted its 8th Human Rights Film Festival in Port Moresby to show how global goals impact the lives of locals, a representative says.

UN resident coordinator Roy Trivedy said on Saturday at the start of a three-day film festival sponsored by a number of organisations including The National that the films they showed were focused on the 17 sustainable development goals that were to transform the world by 2030.

“These short films that we showed on the sustainable development goal on human rights were made last year by the UN country team to show how global goals actually impact people’s lives in PNG,’’ Trivedy said.

The films include UN Systems in PNG, Chasing Asylum, Manam – 12 Years Later, Betel nut Bisnis, Driving the Change, A Fresh Approach for Farmers in PNG, From Spears to Semi-Automatics and others.

Trivedy said the films told stories of families from PNG’s four regions in the country to explain how the sustainable development goals would improve their lives from now until 2030, what the challenges they were facing and how the government was trying to address that.

“I hope that these films would spark an interest in people and to get them to think and act towards improving human rights,” he said.

National human rights officer with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights Alithia Barampataz said the festival began on a global human rights day on December 10, 2010.

Like this: Like Loading...