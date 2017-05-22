Film institute loses 20-year-old machine, needs replacement

A MACHINE that was used by the National Film Institute (NFI) Audio Visual Archive broke down after more than 20 years, leaving Papua New Guinea’s film industry without an important service.

The Betacam machine was used by NFI archivists for 21 years to digitise its analogue tapes in their National Heritage Collection, acting director Michelle Baru said.

Baru said it was also used to rerun tapes on a monthly routine check to keep them clean.

“Now that it stopped functioning, this important job will come to a standstill, awaiting replacement,” Baru said.

“The NFI Audio Visual Archive is considered the most important section of the NFI as it contains the `memory of the nation’.

“The film collection that the NFI has dates backs to pre-independence and contains rare and sacred footage of cultural ceremonies that are unique, many of which would never be performed again.”

Baru said some of the material was described by a Cambridge University professor as of “inestimable value to humankind and should be preserved at all cost’’.

“Also in the collections is PNG’s first election after independence in 1975 which then led to covering the rapid social changes and developments,” she said.

