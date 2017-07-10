Film used to boost the way students think

A series of films encouraging students to be analytical and critical thinkers have been shown at the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) in Port Moresby recently.

Titled UPNG Inspired Films are documentaries about PNG designed to provide educational stimuli outside of what students would normally do in their coursework.

Facilitator Dr Amanda Watson, a visiting Lecturer from the Australian National University (ANU), said the films covers topics from

economic, social and environmental issues.

‘’The message is that students can be encouraged to think for themselves about the various issues that are being shown in the film night.’’

‘’It’s about getting to think and be analytical and critical and having the audio, visual stimuli to stimulate their thinking and creative imagination,’’ she said.

‘’There are many more documentaries about PNG than people realise and they cover a widely diverse topic, HIV/Aids, inspiring women, socio-economic issues, history and various topics.’’

She said the film night also includes a question-and-answer session where experts were

invited to talk on issues covered in the film.

Like this: Like Loading...