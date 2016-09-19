Final camp starts as Cole, U20s eye World Cup

By HENRY MORABANG

THE PAPUA New Guinea Under-20 women’s soccer team will resume training tomorrow as they prepare for the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup.

Coach Lisa Cole said the girls would have to press for their positions and it would be tough preparations in the final weeks leading to the Nov 13- Dec 3 event in Port Moresby.

She said that the girls were training since returning from a month-long United Sates trip.

Many went for a break to visit their families, while those who did not remained in camp and witnessed the Goroka Show.

“The girls have been great in training this week after the long trip,” she said.

“Some of them headed home for a quick break before returning for training.”

Cole said this would be the last chance for the girls to go home to visit their families before the World Cup.

“We are in a really good place after the US trip. Everything with the team itself has been great,” she concluded.

The PNG U20 women’s coach said she was expected to announce the final team in Oct.

“We have not picked the final team and may bring in a couple players after the holiday to see them.

“We will decide on the final team some time next month,” she said.

