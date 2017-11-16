Finalising team entries a challenge

FINALISING the number of entries of provincial teams for the 7th PNG Games is a challenge, the PNG Games sports directorate admits.

John Susuve said the cutback in numbers from the provincial teams was a major hurdle amongst competition managers and national federations of the 23 sports on offer.

Susuve said they were currently working with the national federations with proper understanding of the slow ongoing registrations.

“The national federations are advised of the setbacks created by slow registrations and changes due to cutbacks in provincial team final numbers,” Susuve said.

He also understands that there are some provinces coming out through the media with their frustrations of non-participation.

“Those sorts of matters are for the provinces to deal with because it is their responsibility and they know very well what they should do when disseminating information.”

Susuve said the delay in registration and accreditation was due to withdrawals and cutbacks by provinces and also the economic hardships faced across the country.

