Financial law protects banking transactions

THE fundamentals of the Banking and Financial Institutions Act prevents an entity or individual from receiving deposits from the public, Bank of PNG governor Loi Bakani says.

Bakani said this applied to pyramid schemes.

“The pyramid scheme comes in various forms such as the multi-level marketing schemes,” Bakani said.

“There is no legislation or law that stops this kind of thing. When you collect money from people and you promise to pay back something, that is a fundamental role of banking.

“And that person or entity has to be authorised.

“If it’s a company, then it has to be registered with IPA (Investment Promotion Authority).

“And to be able to conduct the business of collecting deposits from people, that authority has to be given by the Bank of Papua New Guinea.”

He said the law required that if you collect money from the public, the Central Bank must protect the deposits.

“That is where our regulation kicks in – to make sure that the person collecting is keeping up to his promise to pay back or to pay interest, because the person who collects it is able to make more money from it,” he said.

“If they say that there is no law covering it, that is totally wrong. There are some existing money schemes that use the name of Bank of PNG in the country.

“They say that the money has come from overseas already and is with Bank of Papua New Guinea and we are waiting for clearance before the money is ready to be distributed.

“That is not true as the Central Bank does not deal with this money schemes and does not deal with individuals.”

