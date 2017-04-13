Financial literacy can discourage scams

PEOPLE need to be financially literate to avoid or discourage money scams in the country, Institute of National Affairs director Paul Barker says.

Barker spoke after local coffee company Saedi Coffee Ltd was alleged to be behind a major scam involving about 5000 members, including children.

The firm got members to pay K50 each in 2012 to become beneficiaries from the proceeds of the sale of a rare diamond and gold nuggets found in Eastern Highlands.

Barker said the money scams or pyramid schemes were encouraged by financial illiteracy and also fuelled by a level of greed, combined with the very real challenges of life in a fast-changing PNG society with its severely high living costs for growing extended families

“Financial awareness and literacy must be introduced right from any early age in schools,” Barker said.

“Civil society bodies, including churches must play a part in public awareness.”

Barker said Central Bank and government agencies must put out constant and clear warnings in English and Tok Pisin and constantly monitor new scams.

“Central Bank is seeking to increase financial literacy and inclusion, but it will take greater effort by public and private institutions and NGOs to claw back the lack of financial awareness and help generate opportunities for legitimate and sound financial services, from savings to insurance.”

