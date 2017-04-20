Fincorp launches new mobile app

By ANDREA WULAL

SMALL to medium enterprise owners in Papua New Guinea can now access Fincorp SME business loans easily.

The Fincorp business loan app was launched by board chairman Robert Igara and managing director Tony Witham yesterday.

Witham said the mobile app would allow businesses a convenient way to access loans online.

He said the app was user-friendly as it would calculate monthly loan repayments and repayment time frames, providing a range of commercial loan options to customers.

“You just fill in your contact details and 24 hours later, you will receive a notification congratulating you of your successful loan in principle,” Witham said.

The preferred minimum loan application is K50,000.

The loan will be ready in one week, provided that all the criteria is met.

“Not only does it make it easier for small to medium enterprise owners to avoid the hassle of queues and delays, the loan app also adheres to the Government’s goal to grow small to medium enterprise in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“The business loan app is the second innovative product launched by Fincorp.

“The first was the consumer loan application in 2014.”

