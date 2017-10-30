Find better ways to recruit soldiers

It would be better if New Zealand and Australian defence forces conduct recruitment for PNG Defence Force so everything is fair.

The PNGDF is a small force numbering around 2500 personnel consisting of air, sea and land elements.

The recruitment team has failed and there is a lot of nepotism involved in hiring of new soldiers.

If the training depot only caters for 150 recruits, then enlist among the 22 provinces. My appeal to PNGDF administration is to find better ways of recruitment. It is important for our security purposes.

We must be honest in our work.

Frustrated , Goldie River

Like this: Like Loading...