Find the root cause of continous prison breaks

I support the call by from the Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari for an inquiry into the prison break and killing of the escapees in May this year.

The reported killing of the prison escapees by warders is inhumane and total violation for human dignity in so far as the proper use of fire arms is concerned.

My experience as a prison administrator in large institutions says there is no security contingency plan in place by Correctional Services authorities in all prisons.

The inquiry must establish the root cause of continuous mess prison break.

It is sad to see that the Papua New Guinea Prison system on numerous instances have failed to protect the prisoner’s human rights as provided under the UN Charter of the Minimum Standard Rules for the Treatment of Offenders in custody.

