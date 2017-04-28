Finding new ways to resolve conflict

By PATRICK MARCO

EVEN from a distance, the prominent 38-yearold young leader stands out from the crowd that has gathered near the PNG LNG Hides Gas Conditioning Plant (HGCP).

James Tandupi is an accomplished person who exemplifies a positive transformation in his personal life which in turn is contributing much to his community in Komo District in Hela.

He had to leave school in 1997 whilst doing Grade 7 at Koroba High school because he was compelled by his tribesmen to avenge the death of an uncle who was killed by tribal enemies.

“Being young and fit at that time, I was also the only one left to avenge his death because my older siblings were all girls,” recalls James.

As a young Huli man, James’ life was conditioned by customary practice to avenge the death of his family members killed during tribal warfare.

In 2006, he decided to relocate to Hides from Koroba to keep out of harm’s way, as well as the customary pressures.

Looking back, the life of a warrior leader may have been the only thing James knew had it not been for a life-changing opportunity he seized to make a better life for his family and his new community.

“The year 2009, when the PNG LNG Project construction commenced, was the time my entire life changed forever after 12 wasted years of trying to seek revenge for my dead uncle,” says James.

He was initially engaged as a village liaison officer and has worked his way up to senior village liaison officer for the PNG LNG Project in the Komo area. Instead of using his leadership abilities to create conflict, James realised he could use those same abilities to resolve conflict and advocate for positive change in his community. As a leader in his area, James has played a pivotal role in helping the project operator ExxonMobil PNG, to work with communities and landowners impacted by the project.

It’s a role James is passionate about and is often going the extra mile to ensure peace and stability is maintained within the community.

James says his work has opened up his thought processes and caused him to view the world with a different lens, from a “bird’s eye view rather than a worm’s eye perspective” which is a complete turn-around from how he used to perceive things.

He now resides in Para village in Hides in the Komo Local Level Government (LLG), and is married with eight children. His eldest daughter is currently doing grade eight at Para Primary School.

His work with the PNG LNG Project and his broader commitment towards influencing positive change in his community has led to James being nominated for the 2017 Digicel Men of Honour Award.

Tuem Narewec, a senior PNG LNG Community Affairs Officer also based at Hides, and the 2016 runner-up for the Community Ingenuity award in the Digicel Men of Honour awards, has on numerous occasions sought James’ assistance when issues arose between ExxonMobil PNG and the community. He has nothing but high praise for James.

“James possesses very unique leadership skills, honed as a result of his experience working for the PNG LNG Project. He never plays the blame game and is always impartial and tells the truth thereby earning community trust.”

“He always tries to address issues when they are still fresh, which in most instances mean, being the first to take out cash and/or pigs, in accordance with Huli custom, which James does on his own volition on many occasions, although he is not an elected leader, and this is what the community really admires about him. He has that personal commitment, drive and perseverance to do what is best for his community,” says Tuem.

James has been carrying out awareness in the Hides and Komo areas using his own resources, since 2010, to deter youths and the community from using violence as a means to resolving problems.

“I have now developed a mindset where I don’t believe in the use of weapons like firearms and bush knives to solve problems like my ancestors. The Project has brought about a new glimmer of hope and direction in our lives and I stand ready to ensure tribal fights and revenge is a thing of the past,” says an enthusiastic James who hopes to continue his role as a senior village liaison officer and community leader going forward.

He says it is definitely an honour being a finalist in the Digicel Men of Honour Community Leadership Awards and he looks forward to the awards ceremony on April 29 at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

Patrick Marco is media and communications adviser, Public and Government Affairs at ExxonMobil PNG Limited.

