Finnish envoy aims to solidify relations

FINLAND’s new ambassador to Papua New Guinea plans to promote trade and relations between the two countries.

Lars Backstrom said he would work with companies from Finland operating in PNG to strengthen trade.

He gave his letter of credence to Governor-General Bob Dadae at Government House in Port Moresby yesterday.

“PNG is blessed with an abundance of natural resources,” Backstrom said.

“Some of these resources are being exploited by your industries.

“I will do my best to promote trade between the two nations.

“We have a number of Finnish companies operating in PNG and I’ll be in contact with them to see how our trade relations can be further strengthened.”

Backstrom who visited PNG 25 years ago said he was pleased to return – but this time as his country’s ambassador.

“I look forward to taking part in at least one or two of your unique festivals.”

He is looking forward to witnessing the general election this year and the Bougainville Referendum in 2019.

The governor-general thanked Finland for its continued support to the development of Papua New Guinea.

