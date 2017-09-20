Finnish firm carries out research to improve care for victims of violence

A FINNISH firm is carrying out a research on family, sexual and gender-based violence at mining project sites.

The programme is an initiative of the government in partnership with World Bank and is being managed by the Mineral Resources Authority on behalf of the State.

MRA managing director Philip Samar said the Finnish Overseas Consultants (FinnOC) would carry out the $US2.63 million (about K7.7m) research programme to improve access to care for the victims of violence and to change people’s attitude.

“This project will help to build the capacity of local organisations that support and advocate on the issue of family, sexual and gender-based violence (FSV),” Samar said.

“It will encourage the government, civil society and extractive industry companies to work together on this issue.

He said FSV was an issue around mine sites.

“It is therefore critical that MRA as the regulator of the mining industry takes the lead in addressing this issue,” Samar said.

He said the findings of the research would assist the government in developing programmes to eliminate this problem in mining communities.

Samar thanked the World Bank for funding the FSV programme. Work started this around Frieda and Hidden Valley mine sites and will continue to Pogera.

