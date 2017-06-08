Finschhafen needs quality leaders

I WRITE to express my concern on the lack of infrastructure and major sustainable development that should have improved and done by Theodore Zurenuoc, our current Open Member and Speaker of National Parliament.

People of Finschhafen, please look back and we all vote for the new parliamentary member for the next five years instead of same all leaders.

The district has mountain and valley and island were more people from Hube/Burum and Mape/Yabim and the areas of Satelburge and Tami island need quality leadership to bring government services.

Nickson Jacob

Pindiu

Finschhafen District

Like this: Like Loading...