Finschhafen still in the dark

THE people of Finschhafen are still waiting for new MP Renbo Paita to explain how he will improve roads, rural electrification, and the economy. Other MPs have been explaining these things in their electorates.

For example, Kabwum MP Patrick Basa has proposed a K96 million road linking Lae and Kabwum.

The people of Finschaffen need their MP to provide insight into his plans for the next five years.

It is very important for the people of Finschhafen to know the direction their MP is intending to take.



Burum Bau

