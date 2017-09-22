Fire dept eyes new trucks as Apec nears

THE Papua New Guinea Fire Service hopes to acquire two new fire trucks as it builds its capacity to meet the requirements of Apec 2018.

Chief Officer Bill Roo said they had submitted a budget to the Apec Secretariat and would start building its capacity once the budget was approved.

“We will use the funds on trainings to upskill our firemen, build capacity and we hope to acquire two new fire trucks to prepare for the Apec meeting next year,” Roo said.

Roo said the fire service and ambulance service had signed a memorandum of understanding last April to work together to improve their services and build the skills of their officers.

“St John Ambulance officers can teach the fire officers the basics of first aid care and fire officers can teach the ambulance officers the basics of fire emergency response,” he said.

“So when there is a fire emergency and the fire service gets there before the ambulance service, firemen can provide basic first aid where needed.

“And if the ambulance service gets there before the fire officers, the officers can carry out basic fire emergency response.”

Roo said while waiting for the Apec Secretariat’s approval of funds, they were working within their resources to train firemen.

