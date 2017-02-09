Fire fighters and Police carry out awareness

By JOY NEMO

PAPUA New Guinea Fire Service (PNGFS) and Police are now working in partnership to do fire awareness and education to communities around Port Moresby.

Speaking at the Awareness at Pari Village on Friday, Port Moresby Fire Station Superintendent Kili Koiro said PNGFS wants to educate people on how to minimise fire because according to their tally most fires caused are from candles and overloading of electricity in households.

The awareness is a first of it its kind were the PNGFS work with other agencies to do community awareness.

Awareness is one of the non-response activities for PNGFS apart from responding to fire call.

Sargent Ben Sape of Badili police station told the people of Pari village that the police will work with the PNGFS to carry out awareness and in the event of fire they will perform they role to protect lives properties and control the movement and behaviour of people to make way for the fire fighters to come and do their job.

He said fire destroy properties because of people’s carelessness.

The Fire Service officers talked to the people about safety tips and how to keep their home safe from fires.

Koiro said this awareness is only the beginning and PNGFS is looking forward to work in partnership with other agencies.

