Fire prevention a shared responsibility

FIRE safety and prevention is a shared responsibility that begins at home with parents and employees at workplaces, Lae Fire Service Commander Chief Supt Bal Kenna says.

Kenna said the face of disasters was changing each day due to increasing urban populations, innovations in technology, environmental degradation and diseases compounded with seasonal hazards like fires, droughts and floods.

Therefore, it was important to keep up with new approaches that boost people’s abilities to understand and cope with such adversities when disaster occurred,” Kenna said.

He said that would only be possible through working with respective stakeholders in preparation to mitigate such disasters.

