Fire safety checks underway

Reports by REBECCA KUKU

THE Papua New Guinea Fire Service is carrying out inspections in the National Capital District to check if buildings comply with fire safety regulations.

Inspector Stanley Danny said with the recent fire in the city which damaged shops, the fire service was inspecting all public buildings, commercial buildings, Government offices and schools.

“So far, we have done inspections on 68 properties in Badili, Erima, Waigani, Tokarara and Gerehu,” Danny said.

He said the 68 properties were found to have defects.

“We have given them 28 days – with recommendations – to comply with the fire safety regulations,” Danny said.

“If they (owners) don’t comply with the fire safety regulations after the 28 days, we will give them another 14 days.

“If they still fail to comply, we will refer them to the National Capital District Commission building board to shut down the buildings.

“But if they comply with the fire regulations, we will issue them a certificate of compliance deeming the building as safe.”

Danny also warned people living in Port Moresby to get information and advice on how to safeguard their homes from fires.

The information is available at any fire station. “We don’t have the jurisdiction to go into homes to make inspections unless we are invited, so people must make it their duty to safeguard their homes,” Danny said.

Danny said owners must ensure that they have smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and fire escape doors in their homes.

