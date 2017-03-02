Fire Service committee needs to explain

THE PNG Fire Service is currently occupying two floors of Watkins Mall Building in Boroko, NCD and their new head office at Lakatoi Haus, Waigani.

We, the firefighters, are confused because Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari issued a directive for government offices and agencies not to enter into new office rental contracts.

There is also no management instruction informing us of their movement to the new office.

We need money for new fire-fighting equipment and maintenance of existing ones but poor management decision is going to make us pay two rentals.

The Chief Fire Officer should sack his responsible officers dealing with office allocation or explain why we are paying two rentals at the expense of tax payers.

Fire Service Management & Office Allocation Committee please explain.

Concerned Firemam

NCD

