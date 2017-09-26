Fire Service faces funding issues

By Rebecca KUKU

despite the PNG Fire Service’s plans for expansion, 11 provinces in the country do not have a fire service because of lack of funding, fire chief Bill Roo says.

Those provinces were Gulf, Central, Western, West Sepik, Manus, Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Chimbu, Enga, Southern Highlands, Hela and Jiwaka.

He said this following a fire in Manus on Friday which killed 10 Chinese nationals.

Roo said although the PNG Fire Service had taken some steps to address the lack of fire services to cater for such emergencies, the lack of funding had remained a major setback in its plans to build fire stations in all provinces.

He called on provincial governments to work with the fire service in building fire stations, equipping them and training firefighters.

“We restructured in 2016 and have appointed inspectors for some of the provinces that do not have a fire service,” Roo said.

“However, due to funding issues, the inspectors are still at headquarters and not stationed in the respective provinces.”

Roo said the PNG Fire Service was in discussions with the relevant provincial governments efforts to co-fund the fire services facilities in the provinces.

“The provincial governments must make a commitment to protect their families, homes and businesses from fire,” he said.

“They have to allocate land for a fire station to be built, including accommodation for the firemen.”

Roo said only Bougainville had shown interest in working with the PNG Fire Service to establish a fire service in the province.

