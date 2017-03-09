Fire Service needs permanent chief

THE appointment of a permanent Chief Fire Officer must be given a priority by Fire Service Management and Department of Personnel Management.

Fire Service or DPM has to fund the advertising in open market and due process has to be followed with merit-based selection and recommendation for appointment to the

NEC.

The extension of acting period from the time of former Fire Chief to current acting Fire Chief is 17 months in total and this has done no good for the fire service.

The continuous delay in appointment of a permanent Chief Fire Officer has given certain individuals within Fire Service HQ the opportunity to make attempts to by-pass the appointment due process and have their candidate appointed as permanent Chief Fire Officer.

These individuals are known and will be refer to relevant authorities.

The delay in advertising Chief Fire Officer position as per DPM instructions since October 2016 and under current management has also seen two Fire HQs, misuse of funds, lodge of false claims, unfair decisions, approval for an officer to continue working and occupying two regional offices while been on one year furlough leave and off the payroll, unauthorised use of fire service uniforms and ranks by members of HQ for church gathering and saluting of a civilian church leader, etc.

The focus of the Government is security on Apec and other major events, however, when there are fire related emergencies or disasters and with our current leadership problems, don’t expect world standard or services up to your expectation because we are lost and what we have now will be used to their limits.

Fireman, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...