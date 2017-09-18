Fire service offers safety training

THE Papua New Guinea Fire Service is offering basic fire training to anyone interested in protecting his business or personal property, says an officer.

This was the message from Inspector Julai Yaip, of the community safety section at the fire headquarters in Waigani, when doing fire awareness campaign at the Paga Hill Ring Road on Saturday during the 42nd Independence Anniversary celebrations in Port Moresby.

“We want to come out here and do trainings during this independence celebrations.”

However, Yaip said that people were too excited about all other independence activities taking place around them that they might not pay attention to him.

“So we decided to just advertise our fire safety on pamphlets and brochures and we speak to those that come to visit our stall,” he said.

He added that the pamphlets provided safety guidelines for people to avoid fire risks especially in their homes.

“Some of the things that cause fire in the buildings, especially residential houses, are electricity, candle, matches, careless use of gas, house-keeping escape plan and when there is a fire, people must know where to run,” Yaip said.

He said they can train people to handle the things that can cause fire if not handled properly.

