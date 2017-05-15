Fire Station boss issues warning

PEOPLE living in Port Moresby have been warned to take precautions when using flammable products to avoid accidents.

Gerehu Fire Station superintendent John Gareresi told The National that city residents must look after their properties, especially when handling electrical appliances, gas, kerosene and candles in their homes.

“Houses should be well monitored,” Gareresi said.

“We discourage people from extending electrical cables and overloading the switch board that would eventually lead to fire.”

He said one person who saved up for between 10 and 15 years to build a home could lose all in a fire in a matter of minutes due to negligence, ignorance and carelessness.

He said fire fighters might not be able to respond quickly because of the manpower problem.

“There are only 20 staff working at our station,” he said.

“Prevention is better than cure. People must not expect us to save their house because at times we may respond late.

“With the limited number of staff, it’s a bit of a struggle to effectively carry out the operation.

“So I encourage house owners to take good care of their houses and avoid risks by checking appliances

