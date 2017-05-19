Fire station receives awareness materials

A company has donated awareness materials to a fire station in Port Moresby to help minimise fire risks that exist in the city through awareness.

AkzoNobel Ltd donated books, posters, shirts and paint containers to Gerehu fire station to help the officers in their monthly awareness work around the city.

Akznobel general manager Mikael Ruben whilst presenting the material, said the company supported efforts to increase the level of awareness and to boost the morale of the fire officers.

“Our main aim is to help promote a fire-free society around the city so that people need not worry about fire by helping them to be aware of the risks and dangers of fire and also help them to avoid fires in their homes, businesshouses and private properties with the helpful materials we provide

“We are donating books containing fire safety rules and posters showing different types of fire risks which people overlook when dealing with fires,” Ruben said.

He said the books were for children to learn about fires and the risks involved and what they could do to avoid getting involved in fire incidents.

Fire station commander Supt John Gareresi thanked Ruben and his team for their timely support through the donation of the materials and said it would boost the morale of his officers.

“Fire is regarded as one of the major risks in the city and the donation was timely as we ran out on some of the needed materials like red paint for painting fire hydrants and posters for awareness,” Gareresi said.

