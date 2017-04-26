Fire threat to properties, businesses, NDB says

FIRE is a major threat and everyone has to be taught basic fire fighting skills to prevent the loss of lives, businesses and properties.

National Development Bank safety security manager Kewei Kulin said this during a training in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, recently.

Recent media reports indicated destruction to shopping centres and lives being lost in centres like Port Moresby, Lae and Mt Hagen.

Staff of the National Development Bank in Mt Hagen were taught basic fire fighting skills by staff of Papua New Guinea Fire Services in Mt Hagen.

Kulin said the basic skills taught by the fire fighters would help them to save the bank if it is caught in a fire in future.

“Fire is becoming a very serious threat to business houses and affects many property owners,” Kulin said.

“The important thing is we need to know how to deal with fire when it starts.”

He said it was better every staff of business houses and state agencies were taught about fire fighting skills so that they could save their businesses and buildings from fire.

Kulin said equipping fire fighting skills should also include the public as well so that they could be able to save their houses and family from fire.

He said fire was a big threat to business and Papua New Guinea Fire Services needed to be equipped well.

