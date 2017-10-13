Fire underscores dry season dangers

Dangers of the dry season were graphically illustrated in the Bulolo, Morobe, on Monday when a fire that started near the road was fanned for metres and wiped off three houses in its path.

A PMV truck, gold mining equipment and K2800 in cash were also lost in the fire at Goldenbain village, Ward Seven of Wantoat local level government area. The cost was estimated at over K300,000.

Bulolo has been experiencing a long dry spell.

Menyamya Watut district coordinator Owen Kusa said the fire started on the road and was blown by the wind.

He said PMV owner Francis Tekap was in a shock after he lost his PMV truck that serviced the Wau-Bulolo route.

Kusa said most areas in the district were prone to fire during the dry season urged villagers to be careful when lighting fire in the garden and other areas.

He warned people that many houses in the villages were built with kunai grass which caught fire quite easily.

Like this: Like Loading...