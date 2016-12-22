Fireworks treat for residents

MADANG town residents were given an early New Year fireworks treat by local MP Nixon Duban.

The fireworks were part of the one-week Madang Music Festival attended by local musicians from around the country.

It was the first time for town residents to witnessed the kind of fireworks which are only showcased in Port Moresby.

Men, women and children, youths and the elderly turned up in numbers and packed the Laiwaden Oval by 6pm, waiting for the sky to light up.

The section of the oval towards the Kusbau police barracks was blocked off and the fireworks were set up.

Duban encouraged people to make Madang a safe place to live in before the fireworks display. It lasted for 10 minutes.

Duban said he wanted the people of Madang to experience the fireworks like those done in Port Moresby and other parts of the world. It was a new experience for Madang residents and they thanked Duban for introducing the first fireworks and festival.

Duban said the aim of the festival was to unite people through music and culture.

He said Madang was a free town and a peaceful place to live in regardless of crimes reported in the media.

Duban urged residents to make Christmas a special one to enjoy with families and friends.

