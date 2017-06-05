Firm backs govt’s plan

PNG DataCo Limited managing director Paul Komboi says they are supporting the Government’s plan to combine the three communication companies.

The Government proposed in January that PNG DataCo Ltd, bmobile-Vodafone and Telikom PNG Ltd be merged to form Kumul Telikom.

“We are now operationalising and implementing the Government’s plan,” Komboi said.

Komboi said the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Thursday between DataCo and Telikom was to integrate their networks to connect to international IP (internet protocol) gateways and submarine cables in Madang and Port Moresby. “We know there is a need to manage our infrastructure especially in the ICT (information and communication technology) promptly and efficiently, and not in the old way of managing,” he said.

“We need to apply new ways. There is a need for that structure.”

Like this: Like Loading...