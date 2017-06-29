Firm backs Lae All Stars team

A LOCALLY-owned company on Monday gaveK2000 to the Lae All Stars basketball team for the weekend’s All Stars tournament in Port Moresby.

Lae basketball will be sending a men’s and women’s team to the Basketball Federation of PNG sanctioned tournament.

The Lae All Stars, who are expected to give their Port Moresby counter-parts their biggest challenge, were given a helping hand by Innovative Industrial Parts Service & Supplies and will carry the company’s logo on their uniforms.

The All Stars tournament runs next week from July 3-8. BFPNG will use the tournament to pick its national men’s and women’s sides for the Melanesian Cup in September also in Port Moresby.

Operations manager Watson Bayak at the presentation of a cheque for K2000 to the players and officials told The National that as a small business in Morobe, the company reached out to support.

“We are small business but we reached out with K2000 and we hope to establish a long term relationship with Lae Basketball Association,” Bayak said.

The company was one of the first to respond to the association’s call for support.

LBA interim president Peter Kesu acknowledged Bayak for the help. He said the contribution was appreciated by the teams.

“We approached several companies but did not get favourable responses but Innovative Industrial Parts Service & Supplies were able to give a little and we appreciate that,” Kesu said.

“We’re bringing down young players to expose them to a high standard of basketball and I am confident that both teams will be successful.”

Like this: Like Loading...