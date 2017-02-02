Firm backs local league

SPORT Fishing PNG and Nesa Foam Limited got on the band wagon to support rugby league in Gulf this year.

During the Kavo Cup at Iokea village recently, DAC Real Estate executive sales assistant George Karukuru on behalf of the company donated sporting equipment.

Sport Fishing PNG is subsidiary of DAC Real Estate, a national firm.

Karukuru handed over gear including balls, cones, water bottles, pumps and kicking tee to Kavo Cup tournament director and Gulf provincial sports coordinator Ake Maeaoka.

He said Sport Fishing PNG was coming in as one of the sponsors for the Gulf Isapea in the new Digicel Cup season.

“Sport Fishing PNG has been bringing tourists to the Gulf for the last 12 years and the company is now looking at backing the most popular game,” Karukuru said.

