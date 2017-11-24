Firm boosts Kabutuvau

A leading online advertising domain has come on board to support local Milne Bay soccer club, Kabutuvau, with K3000 for its participation in the capital’s longest running sports event, the Eastern Papua Carnival.

PNGworkforce.com’s business development executive Imran Baptiste said this was the first sponsorship for the firm towards the club for the 2017 EPC tournament.

The package will assist the club with its administration matters to ease the financial burden of team management.

Baptiste said Kabutuvau joined the EPC tournament in 1997 and had since then been a top contender every year.

“The club goes as far as the semi-finals every year. But this year, I feel we may make it all the way.”

