Firm cleans Imbonggu

THE Imbonggu district headquarters in Southern Highlands is getting a facelift, thanks to private contractor Noka Builders Limited.

The company engaged its own workers to cut the grass around the headquarters building.

Managing director Kondowa Nolepo said he decided to voluntarily engage his company to do the work as the area had been left unattended for some time.

Noka Builders had previously been contracted by the district to build five H65 staff houses.

“We can’t demand from the district for payment before providing some kind of services. We must provide free service to the public institutions sometimes,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...