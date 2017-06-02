Firm confident to see increase in subscribers

By MARK HAIHUIE

TELIKOM PNG has about 60,000 subscribers but this number is to expected to increase by the end of the year, an official says.

PNG Telikom national retail manager Amos Tepi said the interest was gaining momentum “especially with children because they are using social media”.

Right now we have about 60, 000 subscribers and we will be update you on an increase in this figure later this year” Tepi said.

Former Telikom PNG chief executive officer Michael Donnelly said this was aligned with the company’s roll-out strategy “to enable subscribers better quality” of internet. he company is aiming to transition the majority of CDMA (Code-division multiple access) users into the 4G service.

“The feedback we are getting is that the 4G service is at a speed and a level of satisfaction that they expect from a 4G service. They are not experiencing that elsewhere in the market” he said.

“So for those CDMA users who were predominantly data customers from Telikom its really swapping the technology from a slower older service to a better 4G service that is convinient for the user.

“That is the main objective of what we are doing in Port Moresby.

“We can retire the old CDMA technology as we roll out the 4G service to those same locations.

“Initially, it is for those existing customers because they will lose their service once we phase out that old technology.

“They will be part for the customers having access to this new service and technology.”

