Firm cooperating in probe following road accident

NEW Britain Palm Oil Ltd (NBPOL) country manager Robert Nilkare says the company’s Higaturu operation in Northern is cooperating with police in its investigations following a recent road accident.

He said this yesterday following an accident on Monday, which involved one of the company’s vehicles resulting in the death of 13 people.

“It is with great sadness that New Britain Palm Oil Limited would like to confirm that one of its trucks from Higaturu Oil Palms was involved in a road accident with a PMV on the main Oro Bay to Kokoda highway on the afternoon of Monday, January 9, 2017,” Nilkare said.

“At the time of the incident, the PMV was ferrying 29 passengers of whom 13 died and a number have been injured and are now under treatment at the Popondetta General Hospital.

“Higaturu Oil Palms is cooperating fully with the police in its investigations.

“NBPOL is committed and adheres to high safety standards. We are undertaking internal investigations to determine the cause of this accident.

“The company extends its deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the accident.”

Meanwhile, post mortem on the 13 killed in the road accident will be conducted this weekend with assistance from pathologists of the Port Moresby General Hospital (PMGH).

A PMV carrying 29 people from Sohe district was traveling from Kokoda to Popondetta when it collided with a fruit truck owned by the Higaturu Oil Palm Limited (HOPL) on Monday.

Popondetta General Hospital’s chief executive officer Dr Gunzee Gawin said PMGH chief executive officer Dr Umesh Gutpa had approved their request to have two pathologists travel to Popondetta to perform the post mortem this weekend.

He said four of 16 people who survived the accident were discharged from the hospital yesterday.

“Higaturu Oil Palm Management has assisted us with a tent for a makeshift autopsy area so the doctors can perform two post mortems simultaneously,” Gawin said.

“Four victims out of the 16 admitted at the hospital on Monday were discharged today (yesterday). Twelve are still being hospitalised with three critical but stable.

“We will need relatives and friends to donate blood so we can prepare and perform surgery on those still in the hospital.”

Gawin said that a mass burial would take place after the post mortem.

Like this: Like Loading...