Firm donates anti-malarial drugs to Angau

By LARRY ANDREW

A SECURITY firm has donated K24,000 worth of anti-malarial drugs to Angau Memorial General Hospital to ease the medicine shortage that has hit hospitals and health centres nationwide.

The drugs, in two boxes containing enough dosage for 6000 people, were presented by Executive Security System (ESS) owner John Rosso and group financial controller Neil Ellery to hospital chief executive Christopher Kennyhercz.

“As a citizen of Lae, this small contribution is to help my people and has nothing to do with politics. I am always helping my communities. My managers and I decided to donate these things,” Rosso said.

“Six thousand anti-malarial drugs when we don’t have medicines in the hospitals — any human being will do this if they have the means to do so.”

Kennyhercz said: “Patients and staff here at Angau deeply appreciate the donation from ESS for the anti-malarial drugs.

“You have seen in the paper as of late that the supplies are getting smaller and smaller. The Government is only working on this stuff now but it takes time for the medicines to come in.

“So this donation is very welcome and we want to thank Rosso and ESS for their generous contribution and service.”

