Firm expands by opening new game shop

By MARK HAIHUIE

A LOCAL business has expanded its operations with the opening of a video game shop last weekend.

Toro Gaming began in 2015 by hosting of video game tournaments in Port Moresby, according to owner Henry ToRobert.

ToTobert told The National of its plans to expand into an office space at the Vision City trade expo last year.

Last Saturday was the opening of the Toro Gaming shop at the Waigani retail complex on Waigani Drive.

The shop has a mini café with gaming products and merchandise on display.

The gaming lounge is partitioned at the back.

“We have held gaming tournaments since the Vision City Trade Expo till now and we thought we should open a shop with a gaming lounge so that gamers can come and buy products – from X-Box, PlayStation, Nintendo and also gaming and movie merchandise,” ToRobert said.

“They can also choose to play games in the gaming lounge at K6 for half hour and K10 for a full hour.

“We have five cubicles at the moment for this. We also have a cafe at the front.”

There are no affiliation fees to take part.

Interested gamers are encouraged to follow the Toro gaming website and Facebook page for updates.

