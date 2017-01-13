Firm explains access benefits

SATELLITE internet access in the country has several benefits, according to Asia Broadcast Satellite South East Asia and Asia Pacific managing director Gabriel Pimentel.

Pimentel attended the presentation of three individual operator licenses to ABS by the National Information and Communication Technology Authority yesterday.

“ABS is a global satellite operator where traditionally we have been providing space segment bandwidth,” he said.

“But we believe that to go one step further, it is necessary not to rely on just being a satellite capacity provider but to start to develop services on the ground to enable effectively the cheapest satellite bandwidth so that it is passed onto the consumers.

“It is very true that by coming in, we are providing much more competition to the existing established providers. Competition has always benefitted consumers.

“In reality, what we have seen in the markets we have played the more cost-effective services has more people using the facilities, more calls more internet and just more use of data and not less and then this then adds to the productivity of the country.

“We believe that PNG is sitting on natural wealth that will be better developed when complimented with good communication infrastructure.”

Like this: Like Loading...