Firm facing financial setback

CONSTRUCTION firm Milne Bay Resources is facing financial hardship because of late payments from the Government on work carried out, chief executive officer Conrad Holland says.

Holland blamed it on the delay in the release of funds from the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology for contract work they had undertaken.

He said the company, after almost three decades of operations in the country, was owed K205,000 for the construction of four staff houses last year at the St Barnabas School of Nursing in Milne Bay.

Holland told The National that this had resulted in the redundancy of 42 employees since August last year. Only a few are staying on to maintain basic operations.

“We have had our Government payments for completed projects stopped since August 2016. The project funding was provided by the Department of Higher Education. Yet, despite our continual follow-up, we cannot even obtain a reason or the courtesy of a reply,” Holland said.

“Various local people have said the money was diverted and the government shows little or no concern whether we sink or swim.

“We have exhausted all our trading capital and have been forced to stand down our workforce of 42 people our company will most likely not survive this inconsiderate and illegal action by the Government. I understand there are many others in the same situation.”

Department Secretary Fr Jan Czuba told The National yesterday that payments would be made into the account of the St Barnabas School of Nursing by this week.

“Please be advised that the Government pays all its bills,” Czuba said.

“However, we have a process in place to ensure that all acquittals are done and a report presented, then we make payment.

“The St Barnabas School of Nursing submitted their report to us on the 25th of April 2017.

“This week, the department will make the payment of K205,487 into their account.”

