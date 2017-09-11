Firm gives bleach to healthcare organisations

The Gerehu General Hospital in Port Moresby is one of three health centres in the National Capital District and Central to receive a donation of K40,000 worth of Dazzle bleach from KK Kingston to healthcare organisations.

KK Kingstons’ Southern region marketing coordinator, Geroldine Biaun, said on Friday that the company was proud to donate such needed products to the Gerehu General Hospital, 9-Mile clinic, and the Kupiano Health Centre.

She said the company also assisted Hula Health Centre, Susu Mamas Inc, Cheshire Disability Services and City Mission last week.

“We recognise the need for cleanliness and hygiene, especially in hospitals and clinics and therefore we are happy to support these organisations,” Biaun said.

“We hope that this support given will go a long way to assist their efforts.”

Gerehu General Hospital chief executive officer Dr Steven Yennie said: “We are thankful to KK Kingston for coming on board and assisting us.

“The hospital will continue to change its image through general cleanliness and we hope to maintain this relationship.”

