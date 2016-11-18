Firm hails ExxonMobil

By Gedion Timothy

AN umbrella landowner company has thanked ExxonMobil for recognising landowner companies in the PNG LNG project.

Hides Gas Development Company chairman Tuguyawini Libe Pirindali was speaking on Wednesday at Pari in Hela while welcoming a landowner company from Alaska in the United States of America.

The Nana Development Corporation (NDC) will work with the HGDC on the project.

Senior advisor and chief strategist Charlie Curtis of NDC subsidiary Nana Pacific, and president of NANA Pacific and senior vice-president of NDC Stan Fleming were accorded a traditional welcome to Hides.

Pirindali said they were glad to have the support of ExxonMobil

“Nana (NDC) is supported by Exxon, HGDC is supported by Exxon. You have the number one oil and gas company right in your village,” he said

HGDC general manager Garry Tassel said the company was improving to Exxon standards all the time.

He said the relationship with HGDC was very helpful.

