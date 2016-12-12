Firm hails mining, petroleum conference

NEWCREST has hailed the PNG Mining and Petroleum Investment conference held in Sydney last week as “a very productive few days”.

In particular the company highlighted its support of Australian Doctors International (ADI) “to profile their important work in supporting rural health to the resources sector in Papua New Guinea” by providing its conference booth to ADI.

Australian Doctors International chief executive officer Liz Mackinlay said it was an invaluable opportunity “not only for us to profile our work, but also to make so many critical connections with government officials and members of the resources sector”.

Newcrest and the believe that the partnership makes a substantial contribution to improving the health of Papua New Guineans living rurally and remotely in New Ireland.

Peter Aitsi, Newcrest Mining Limited country manager, said Newcrest welcomed the partnership with the Australian Doctors International.

