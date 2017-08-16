Firm helps children get heart treatment

A BUSINESShouse in Mt Hagen recently sponsored six children with heart problems to travel to Port Moresby for treatment under Operation Open Heart.

Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority thanked Tinininga Group of Companies for sponsoring the life saving exercise.

The company helped fund their travel and accommodation in Port Moresby. The sponsorship also catered for a guardian for each of the six children and a doctor and nurse to accompany them.

Two of the children went for an operation while the other four did not make it due to limited time and returned home last week but would undergo surgery next week.

The children with heart problems were identified by a paediatric heart specialist, Dr Cornelia Kilalang, who had made a special visit to Mt Hagen General Hospital from May 17-18 to screen children and refer them

for further screening and operations.

Kilalang said that from the 55 children she had examined, five required closed heart operation and recommended 10 to travel to Lae for further tests for open heart operations.

She said for those who went to Lae for further checks, one was recommended for operation

and was transferred to Port Moresby.

