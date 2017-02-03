Firm to improve internet cost

THE PNG DataCo is focused on improving the issue of high internet cost and accessibility to assist the e-Commerce development in PNG, says an official.

PNG DataCo general manager commercial Une O’Ome told a conference during the BSP e-Business expo on Wednesday that the development of e-Commerce was dependent on the access to reliable and fast internet services.

“The potential of e-Commerce can only be achieved given adequate telecommunications infrastructure as telecommunications brings substantial benefit for a country’s economy,” he said.

O’Ome said in PNG, this constraint presented a major obstacle.

“Combined with lack of competition, this results in bandwidth cost that can be up to 100 times higher than other countries,” he said.

O’Ome said though awareness-raising was still necessary, the emphasis today was on creating ICT friendly environment.

“To support growth of e-Commerce, PNG requires investment in infrastructure to support the provision of adequate and affordable broadband services. Appropriate national and international telecommunications networks are therefore, required to support expansion of internet access and hence e-Commerce,” he said.

O’Ome said DataCo was formed through reforms to build the national transmission network across a number of centres in the country.

“This project should drive down costs and stimulate competition in the retail space which will help in reducing ICT costs even more for e-Commerce to grow,” he said.

DataCo has completed substantial part of the NTN and is continuing to expand the NTN with project such as the “missing link” and the new international submarine cable project.

They have already integrated and transferred LNG Fibres from Lae to Madang, metro fibre in Port Moresby and Lae and the IGIS Data Centre network and completed new infrastructures in Port Moresby, Mendi and Wabag.

