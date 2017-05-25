Firm invests K16m in Tari hospital

OIL Search has invested more than A$7 million (K16.6m) to renovate Tari hospital which will serve more than 500,000 people in Hela, managing director Peter Botten says.

He told The National that when the Medecin Sans Frontiers, the humanitarian aorganisation that previously managed the hospital left, the hospital was left with almost nothing.

“There were no medical systems, human resources, there was pretty well a collapsed organisation,” Botten added.

He said the company and its foundation worked with the national and provincial governments to improve the hospital services.

“Oil Search spent some A$7 million to build the capacity of the hospital with the target of making it one of the best hospitals in the country over a five-year period,” he said.

“We have recruited a high class chief of staff, we have got doctors, dentists, obstetricians, gynecologist and a hospital that now works.”

Botten said it was immoral to let the people whose backyard housed the largest Liquefied Natural Gas project to be without proper hospital and healthcare. He said the refurbishment of the hospital was one of their many social and community developments in Hela.

“So the hospital have a family support centre that receives more than 100 rape cases each month and had assisted a number of women from health and sexual violence cases as well as other issues.”

Like this: Like Loading...