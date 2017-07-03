Firm in land dispute happy with decision

By PERO SIMINJI

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia, in a decision at the Supreme Court in Port Moresby, has allowed a company to carry out its normal business pending the hearing of the substantive appeal in a land dispute case.

Sir Salamo stayed a National Court Order under which the land which the developer, Pacific Network Services Limited (PNSL) had secured through an urban development lease (UDL), was declared customary and not State land.

The Supreme Court was of the view that there were errors of law and facts in the decision of the National Court and stayed the order in the interest of justice.

In the National Court, order Justice Bernard Sakora had set aside the UDL for portion 2813 in National Capital District on May 19, stating that the title over the land was declared illegal and that it was not considered as State land.

Soon after the decision the company through its lawyer, filed an appeal together with a stay order application in the Supreme Court on May 23.

Sir Salamo said pending the hearing to determine whether it was customary or State property, it remained State land and the UDL was still effective.

However, he stopped further developments until the court has decided on the appeal.

The defendants were Heni Samban and Pala Guba as directors and Ogoni Dabunari Incorporated Land Group.

Managing director of PNSL, Paul Gigmai, on behalf of the company, welcomed a Supreme Court’s decision to stay an eviction order granted in the National Court.

He said they were relieved with the higher court’s decision to stay the lower court’s decision as it has done justice for them, their fellow investors and business partners.

Gigmai said they believed that they complied with due processes and procedures to obtain the UDL and it would have been a serious loss and prejudice to them if the orders were not granted at the higher court.

